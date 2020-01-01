Robin Thicke's fiancee confirms pregnancy

Robin Thicke's fiancee April Love Geary has confirmed they are expecting their third child together.

It was reported last month that The Masked Singer U.S. judge was to become a father for the fourth time, but the pair had remained silent about the speculation on their social media pages.

However, taking to Instagram on Sunday, April confirmed the news, sharing a snap of herself showing off her baby bump in a black bikini.

"Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again. We love consistency!" she wrote alongside the image.

In her Instagram Stories, April told fans that the pregnancy wasn't planned and that it may be her last child. She also revealed that the tot is due in December.

As for her biggest fear during the pregnancy, April admitted it's "the fear of getting sick and having to go to a hospital," as well as that "my family won't be able to be with me in the delivery room".

Robin and April are already parents to Mia, two, and Lola, 19 months, while the 43-year-old Blurred Lines singer is also dad to 10-year-old Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.