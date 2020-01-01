NEWS Bebe Rexha set to make an announcement today regarding her new era Newsdesk Share with :





Bebe Rexha is set to make an announcement today (05.10.20) regarding her new era.



The 'I Got You' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a promo picture showing off her newly-dyed red hair and teased fans that she's got some news regarding her next project.



She captioned the post: "I got a special announcement tomorrow. #br2."



Last month, it was reported that Bebe is teaming up with 'Say So hitmaker Doja Cat on a track rumoured to be called 'Baby I'm Jealous'.



The pair were spotted filming a music video on September 23, with Bebe seen walking to a trailer with her filmmaker boyfriend, Keyan Safyari.



YouTuber Nikita Dragun and more were also seen rocking vintage attire on set.



Bebe released her debut album, 'Expectations', in 2018, and the new announcement will seemingly be regarding the follow-up.



Since the release of the album, Bebe has released the single, 'Last Hurrah', and featured on 'Harder' by Jax Jones and 'Say My Name' with David Guetta and J Balvin.



Last year, Bebe teamed up with The Chainsmokers on 'Call You Mine'.



Bebe has been keeping herself busy in quarantine by working on new music and has had Zoom sessions with Guetta, while she confirmed that her second record is complete.



She said: "I've actually been writing with David Guetta a lot through Zoom. We have some amazing songs that we've been working on. I'm a big fan of David... He's been playing some songs that he's been working on, and it's really like he's been in a really, like, interesting headspace. I'm loving everything he's doing.



"I just finished my album, actually, and it's in the mixing process. I'm really excited about it. It took me two years, and obviously when the coronavirus thing happened, it kinda put a stall on it... My fans are getting very frustrated, but I'm like, 'I promise it's gonna be worth it!' I really love this album more than any other album."



Meanwhile, the 31-year-old pop star revealed last year that she collaborated with Pete Wentz again.



The 'I'm Gonna Show You Crazy' singer previously worked with the Fall Out Boy bassist as a singer in his group Black Cards and she enjoyed recording with him so much, they have teamed up for a forthcoming project.



She said: "I loved working with Pete and being in the Black Cards taught me a lot. It was a fun and exciting time.

"I've actually been working with Pete on something new, so keep an eye out for that."