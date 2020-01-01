Lana Del Rey angers fans by wearing mesh face mask during 'impromptu' meet and greet

Lana Del Rey has riled fans by wearing a mesh face mask during an "impromptu" meet and greet at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles on Friday.

The singer wore a silver sparkly fishnet face covering as she stopped by bookstore Barnes & Noble to sign copies of her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

While the Video Games hitmaker was in a special cordoned off area for the event, where she read excerpts from her new tome, she later appeared to take selfies with fans who shared the photographs to social media - with followers arguing she ignored the city's COVID-19 protocols.

L.A. County officials have asked that everyone wears a cloth face covering when interacting with people outside their own household, in both public and private spaces. Fans have called Lana "irresponsible" and a "danger to herself and others" for seemingly failing to comply.

"I cant belive (sic) lana is actually wearing this mask to.....socially interact with people..this is so irresponsible," wrote one social media user, while another added: "Why is she at an event with a bunch of people wearing a mesh mask??? I love Lana but this is incredibly irresponsible."

"LANA WEARING A MESH MASK TO AN EVENT FOR HER POETRY WTF So irresponsible (sic)," penned a third.

Lana's sister, Caroline 'Chuck' Grant, was quick to hit back, arguing that the singer was "more than six feet away" and "tested negative" for COVID-19 before the event.

Some fans were quick to defend the singer, as they argued she was also wearing a clear protective mask underneath the mesh covering, which the star is yet to confirm.

"Guys, the mask has a translucent layer underneath the mesh. Calm down," one wrote, while another shared a picture of a close-up of Lana's mask where clear tape could be seen on her nose.

Lana has yet to publicly respond to the controversy.