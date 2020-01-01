NEWS D-Block Europe ft. Aitch’s UFO on track for highest new chart entry Newsdesk Share with :





US rapper 24kGldn is heading for a third week at Number 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart with Mood.



Highest new entry of the week after 48 hours comes courtesy of London hip-hop collective D-Block Europe and Manchester rapper Aitch, their new collaboration UFO starts at Number 13. The single is taken from D-Block Europe’s forthcoming 29-track debut album ‘The Blueprint – Us vs. Them’, out this Friday 9 October.



Former chart topper Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo sees the biggest climb of the week so far, up 10 places since Friday boosted by a remix from K-pop stars BTS who have added a new verse to the song in Korean.



Elsewhere, Sigala & James Arthur’s Lasting Lover advances four places midweek to a potential new peak (14)



A five-place tumble is on the cards this week for both Justin Bieber ft. Chance Holy (15), and Drake ft. Lil Durk’s Laugh Now Cry Later (18)



Just outside the Top 20 rides a midweek re-entry for the iconic Blue Monday by New Order (26). The 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies from which it is taken is remastered and reissued this week and is currently helping propel the signature single toward its first Top 40 appearance in over 25 years this Friday. The last time Blue Monday placed in the Official Chart Top 40 was back in August 1995 with the version Blue Monday-95. Its highest ever placing was the 1988 version which reached Number 3. See where all New Order’s hit singles and albums charted.



The Official Chart First Look is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of this week’s chart race, the fuller picture will emerge as more data arrives throughout the week.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.