Ricky Martin joins the cast of 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey'

The 48-year-old singer will star alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Forest Whitaker and Madalen Mills in the upcoming live-action musical film from Netflix, which is being written and directed by David E. Talbert, Deadline reports.



Motion capture technology is being used to assist Martin in playing Don Juan Diego, a 12-inch matador, in the film.

Previously announcing the movie, Netflix said: "A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event.



"Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.



"From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and 'This Day' performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility."