Kerry Katona wants Atomic Kitten to become holograms

The 40-year-old star was thrilled to learn the members of her favourite group, ABBA, had recently reunited to film for their upcoming concerts, at which they'll be represented by digital replicas of themselves, and has called for her former bandmates Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon to follow suit.



She told new! magazine: "So ABBA have reunited in London to film for their new hologram tour. Honestly, it's the best news I've had since Ryan popped the question! I am the world's biggest ABBA fan - to me, they're the ultimate band.

"Their songs have meanings and stories and I for one will be at the front of the queue for those show tickets.



"It's always exciting when bands reunite even if it is for something different like a hologram concert. Maybe Atomic Kitten could do one? Surely they'd have me back if I was a hologram!"



Kerry's departure from the group came following a personal appearance in Manchester, after one person referred to Natasha and suggested she "lose the ginger".



Kerry answered: "I'm not being funny, Atomic Kitten - I always saw her as a toxic ****!"



Just hours later, she wrote on Instagram: "Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!! Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be a part of that no more! I guess I'll keep to knock knock jokes from now on (sic)."

However, Natasha has since denied the claims she wanted Kerry out, tweeting: "I haven't spoken to @KerryKatona7 over calling me a ****. I wasn't there so I let it go.



"Liz and I have had Kerry's back since the day she came back to the band and have been there for her through thick and thin. We always will. As for kicking her out the band? Complete rubbish."