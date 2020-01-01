NEWS Camila Cabello the inspiration for Shawn Mendes' new album 'Wonder' Newsdesk Share with :





Shawn, 22, admitted he was terrified to write music about his 23-year-old girlfriend, because she is such a talented songwriter, but praised her for encouraging him to keep going, even when he was unsure about the material.



Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up', Shawn said: "I think it's interesting 'cause when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, real musician who writes her own music, it's scary to write an album around her.



"She really was a champion for this album and I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts and they felt a little bit intimidating. She was like, 'Go, keep going, keep going.' And she would do this thing like once a month, 'Hey, just a reminder, this concept you're on is incredible. It's going to make people feel something really special. Don't stop. Don't stop. Don't stop.' And it was this force of energy that I think was really helpful to keep me on a real cohesive."



Shawn has just dropped the single 'Wonder' and the album will be released on December 4th.



'Wonder' features the gushing lyrics: "Right before I close my eyes / The only thing that's on my mind / Been dreaming that you feel it too / I wonder what it's like to be loved by you."



Speaking about his new music, he said it's like "a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been".