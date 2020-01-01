NEWS Olly Murs can't handle big nights out on tour Newsdesk Share with :





The 36-year-old singer admitted he went wild during his first ever arena tour but lost his voice after some heavy partying and these days he enjoys a quieter time on the road.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Olly said: "I'll never forget my first arena tour. Everyone was, like, 'Go out and enjoy yourself'.



"I blame it on JLS, actually, because they were the lads that were, like, 'It's the best time of your life'.



"So I went wild the first two nights on the tour, going to a nightclub afterwards, getting drunk, getting boozy.



"And then a day later I lost my voice and was having a panic attack, going, 'Oh my God, I can't sing, I've got no voice'.



"My band, who were much more experienced, all laughed and said, 'Well, you shouldn't have gone out last night'.

"I'm, like, 'I know! What am I doing? What an idiot!' So now I have the most boring rider. I realised it, I'm not a rock star and I can't handle it."



Olly has just announced a 25-date tour, which is set to launch next June.



And he is so determined to get back on the road that he and his team have even made contingency plans for social distancing, in case the Covid-19 pandemic is still affecting the live music industry next year.



The extensive tour will take in the UK and Ireland and will kick off at Singleton Park in Swansea on June 5 before finishing up at Colchester Castle Park on August 29.