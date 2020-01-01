Charlamagne Tha God calls out Kanye over alleged Big Sean contract dispute

Rapper and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God has called on Kanye West to settle his own record label disputes before tackling music industry contract issues.

The Stronger hitmaker is taking on music moguls as he fights for the opportunity to buy back his master tapes and end his contracts with Sony and Universal, but Charlamagne insists Kanye should start with his own alleged misgivings, claiming he owes Big Sean $3 million (£2.3 milllion) after tying the Mercy rapper to a "terrible contract".

"You’re not even doing right by your own people," the radio host rages. "Do right by your people, Ye."

Charlamagne went on to say that Sean, who is signed to West’s G.O.O.D Music label, should be applauded, adding, "The restraint Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable. That really lets me know he’s a healed individual.

"I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money. And he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things.

"Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million. Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties, and Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam. Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean."

Charlamagne claims Sean reached an agreement with Def Jam to obtain his masters, but the deal was scrapped by West, who last month pledged to give all of the artists on the G.O.O.D. Music roster the 50 per cent share he has of their masters.

Big Sean was one of the first artists to respond, retweeting West's message and adding: "Thank you!!! This would help so much."