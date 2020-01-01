Lizzo stuns in blue lingerie during Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol 2. show

Lizzo showcased her curves as she performed in an all-blue lingerie set during Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol 2. show.

The body positive star has never shied away from stripping off, and during the Rude Boy hitmaker's latest fashion showcase, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video at midnight on Friday, she left little to the imagination.

During a section called Mood, Rihanna talks about the transformative power of fashion and beauty, explaining: "It's a mood thing for me, girl. It's a mood thing always. Whatever makes you feel the best, just go for it. We've all been there."

As she speaks, the camera cuts to Lizzo wearing a blue body stocking and blue fingerless gloves. She is flanked by two back-up dancers, as the D'Angelo classic Brown Sugar starts to play.

Following a few finger snaps, the dancers disappear, leaving Lizzo seductively dancing in front of a mirror to the lyrics: "Brown Sugar babe I gets high off your love."

Once the show debuted, Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate her contribution, writing: "Just when you thought I couldn't love myself any more."

The show featured appearances from a long list of supermodels, singers and TV personalities, including Normani, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, and Paris Hilton, and performances from Rosalia, Miguel, Bad Bunny, and Ella Mai.

It was recorded mid-September without an audience at the Los Angeles Convention Center.