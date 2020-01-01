NEWS 24kGoldn’s Mood scores second week at top go the charts Newsdesk Share with :





24kGoldn holds on to his chart crown as Mood extends its reign at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart to a second week.



The track, which features rapper Iann Dior, logs another 55,000 chart sales this week, including 7 million streams, to keep its place at the top.



24kGoldn with his Official Number 1 Single Award from the Official Charts Company for Mood ft. Iann Dior (credit: OfficialCharts.com)



Watch 24kGoldn celebrate Mood hitting Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejEfxHxDy7A&ab_channel=OfficialCharts



Mood finishes a comfortable 9,000 chart sales ahead of its closest competition, Cardi B’s WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion (2), while three songs make big climbs in this week’s Top 10.



Lemonade by production collective Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav lifts three places into the Top 5 at 5, and Miley Cyrus’ Midnight Sky jumps four spots to a new peak at Number 7.



Rising star Tate McRae celebrates her first Top 10 single with You Broke Me First, lifting six places to Number 9. The song took off on TikTok this summer and has been a slow-burner on the Official Chart, now in its tenth week climbing up the Top 100.



Clean Bandit & Mabel’s Tick Tock ft. 24kGoldn narrowly misses out on a Top 10 placing by just a handful of chart sales at Number 11, while What You Know Bout Love by late US rapper Pop Smoke zooms 13 places to Number 14.



This week’s highest new entry goes to South London duo Da Beatfreakz, who land at Number 20 with 808 ft. Dutchavelli, Digdat & B Young. The track follows Top 40 hits Motorola with Swarmz and Deno (32), and Self-Obsessed with Krept & Konan, D-Block Europe and Deno (26).



Further down, Travis Scott's new single Franchise ft. Young Thug and M.I.A. starts at Number 26, Mostack's new party-starter Miss Me ft. AJ Tracey opens at Number 39, and Machine Gun Kelly's Forget Me Too, taken from his brand-new album Tickets To My Downfall, bows at Number 40.



Everton FC anthem Spirit Of The Blues claims the UK’s most downloaded track of the week and enters the Official Chart for first time in history



Everton FC song Spirit Of The Blues enters the Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the first time ever, landing at Number 65 and scoring the most downloads of the week.



The club's anthem, first released in 1985, has seen a surge in popularity following last Saturday's 2-1 victory away at Crystal Palace, which marked their third consecutive victory of the Premier League season under Carlo Ancelotti.



After their win, a social media movement saw fans dub the 35-year-old song over a range of funny videos.

