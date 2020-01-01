NEWS Idles land first Number 1 album and fastest-selling vinyl release of the year Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to IDLES, who go straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Ultra Mono.



The Bristolian rock band’s second album scores 27,000 chart sales to take this week’s top spot and overtake Liam Gallagher as the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2020 so far, having shifted 15,400 copies on vinyl over the past seven days.



The band’s debut album Joy as an Act of Resistance peaked at Number 5 on its release in 2018 and was shortlisted for last year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize.



Celebrating the news, IDLES told OfficialCharts.com: “Beyond all the praise and accolades we have received there is something magic about feeling carried by the ones you love. Forever grateful, IDLES x”



Ultra Mono is the first of seven new releases and re-entries in this week’s Official Albums Chart Top 10.



Meanwhile, rapper turned pop-punk artist Machine Gun Kelly debuts at Number 3 with his fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall, his first Top 5 collection.



Michael Kiwanuka’s Hyundai Mercury Prize-winning album KIWANUKA shoots all the way back into the Top 5 at Number 4 following the announcement last week (Sept. 24). BPI analysis of Official Charts Company data revealed today that the winning album has seen a 4,537% week-on-week rise in physical and digital sales. BBC TV coverage of this year’s award also reached 5.4 million viewers across the winner announcement on The One Show, a BBC 4 special and a BBC 2 Later With… Jools Holland special.



Deftones’ ninth album Ohms enters at Number 5, their third Top 10 album, landing just ahead of a new personal best from Japanese trip-hop artist Joji - Nectar enters at 6.



Prince’s 1987 album Sign O’ The Times returns to the Top 10 at Number 7 following a reissue which includes 45 unreleased tracks, and Slade land their first Top 10 album in nearly 46 years with Best Of collection Cum On Feel The Hitz at 8. Their last appearance in the Official Albums Chart Top 10 was December 1974 with Slade In Flame, see all of Slade’s hit singles and albums and where they charted.



Elsewhere in the Top 40, brand new vinyl releases send The Weeknd’s After Hours (16) and Guns N’ Roses’s Greatest Hits (17) back into the Top 20. Guitarist Steve Hackett enters at Number 23 with Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith.



Finally, Lil Peep’s 2016 mixtape Hellboy becomes the late rapper’s second UK Top 40 collection at Number 37, following its release on streaming platforms for the first time.