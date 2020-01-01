NEWS Jason Aldean thanks 'Route 91 family' on third anniversary of festival massacre Newsdesk Share with :





Jason Aldean has honoured the survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre for helping him get back on stage after the tragedy.



The country star was headlining the open-air event in Las Vegas on 1 October, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay overlooking the festival, killing 58 people and leaving hundreds with gunshot and related injuries.



Jason's wife, Brittany, who was among the thousands who ran for cover when the bullets started raining down, remembered the fateful night in a social media post on Thursday, and her husband quickly jumped online to salute his fans and those who survived the tragedy.



"Hard to believe it's been 3 years since Route 91," he wrote. "That night was probably the worst night of our lives and not a day goes by that we don’t think about the people who lost their lives and the families who have forever been affected by it.



"October 1st will always be a day for us that is extremely hard to relive. To everyone in the Route 91 family, we love u guys and we couldn’t have gotten through it without you."



Aldean and his wife, who was pregnant at the time, returned to Las Vegas a week after the massacre to visit some of the victims who had been hospitalised. On her Instagram Stories, Brittany reveals that was "the hardest trip we ever made".



On Wednesday, a judge approved an $800 million (£621 million) settlement to end a class action lawsuit from more than 4,000 victims and their families, split between the Mandalay Bay and liability insurance.