Benjamin Keough laid to rest next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland

Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at the legendary singer's former home Graceland.



The 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley took his own life on 12 July at his mother's house in Calabasas, California. A funeral was held for him later that month and, on Thursday, it was confirmed on Graceland's Facebook page that he had been buried at the property alongside Elvis and other members of the Presley family.



"Benjamin Storm Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," the Graceland Facebook post read.



According to The Daily Memphian, Benjamin's burial was the first to take place at Graceland in 40 years, with the last being Elvis' grandmother in 1980.



Benjamin, who had a lengthy struggle with mental health issues, shot himself on the night of his girlfriend Diana Pintos birthday party after locking himself in a bathroom at his mother's home.