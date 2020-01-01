NEWS Olly Murs 'feeling very confident' live shows will return next summer Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker has just announced a 25-date tour, which kicks off in Swansea, Wales, on June 5, and wraps in Colchester, Essex, on August 29, and after consulting his team, he's sure that music-lovers will be back seeing their favourite acts by summer 2021, but with social distancing measures in place to keep the crowd safe from COVID-19.



Speaking to the BBC, he said: "If there are social distancing measures we can adapt the shows around that.

"Although I don't think everyone will be excited about me going on tour.



"But, I'm excited to be back on the road again."



He added: "After speaking to people in the industry we firmly believe that next summer when the sun shines again the summer shows will be back on and people will be able to go to festivals and live shows.



"I'm feeling very confident the shows will be on and everyone will be kept safe and be able to enjoy the show."



Olly - whose last studio album was 2018's 'You Know I Know' - says one positive thing to come out of the pandemic is everyone being "a lot more appreciative" of one another.



He said: "There's probably things I took for granted over the years and things I didn't appreciate much.



"Of course there are a lot of negatives that have wound me up but I also believe all of us are a lot more appreciative.”



In July, Olly revealed he’s hoping to release new music next year after taking a break and spending some time recovering from a 2019 knee operation.



The 36-year-old singer said: "In lockdown I've missed music a lot. I needed this break because I was exhausted and needed rehab for my knee.



"I've really connected back to my music in lockdown. I've been watching and listening to a lot of stuff, going over old demos and listening to songs I've done, reflecting on my career and music and loving it.



"I'm really buzzing to do more music. I'm hoping over the next year or so there will be new tunes."



Tickets for Olly's 2021 tour go on sale on October 9 at www.ollymurs.com