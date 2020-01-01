NEWS Stevie Nicks' new single Show Them the Way inspired by Martin Luther King dream Newsdesk Share with :





Stevie Nicks has opened up on the political inspiration behind her new single Show Them the Way.



The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman is set to release her first solo music since her 2014 album, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, next Friday, and she told the Los Angeles Times the album was born out of a dream she had in the run-up to the 2008 presidential election.



According to Nicks, in her vision, she was invited to perform at a political benefit for a few historic icons, and Martin Luther King, Jr. led her by the arm into a ballroom, where John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and John Lewis were seated, awaiting her.



The dream was so vivid that Nicks wrote a poem based on her recollection, titled The Kennedys, which she shared online back in January 2009.



She explained: "I sent this poem off to Senator (Ted) Kennedy when I heard he was ill - I wanted him to have it. People have asked me 'what is this dream about?' My answer has always been "something about Barack Obama made me feel the hope and love I felt from the Kennedys and from Dr. King."



Nicks went on: "My subconscious mind created this amazing dream. The dream hands the torch to Mr. Obama," she continued, "'Do not forget what we were fighting for!' I believe he will not forget."



The Rhiannon hitmaker went on to tell the publication that, after putting her words to music, she hopes the song is a comfort to fans during this "very strange and dangerous time."



While reluctant to endorse any candidate in the 2020 presidential race, Nicks added: "As we get closer to the election, I probably will state who I am for. But not now. Well - I'm not for Trump, so that's that."