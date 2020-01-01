Afrojack weds motoring heiress Elettra Lamborghini

Dutch DJ Afrojack married Italian motoring heiress Elettra Lamborghini in a ceremony in Italy over the weekend.

The electronic dance musician, real name Nick van de Wall, revealed he and Elettra had wed in posts on his Instagram page, sharing snaps of them in their wedding gear and enjoying their first dinner together as newlyweds.

"First dinner as husband and wife (heart emoji)," he wrote in one caption. "Thanks from both of us to everyone for all your blessings and messages this weekend!!! N&E."

They got engaged in December and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy on Saturday, exactly two years after they started dating.

Among the guests was French DJ David Guetta, who wished the couple "all the happiness in the world" on his own Instagram page.

Elettra is the granddaughter of Ferruccio Lamborghini, who founded the sports car brand that bears his surname. She also briefly appeared in U.K. reality TV show Geordie Shore in 2017 - the year after she appeared on the Spanish version of the programme.