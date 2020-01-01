Imelda May marks National Poetry Day with spoken word EP 'Slip of the Tongue'

To celebrate National Poetry Day, Imelda May announces the physical release of her critically acclaimed poetry EP ‘Slip Of The Tongue’, out on 2nd October on Decca Records. The EP will be available on limited-edition vinyl.Released digitally in June, ‘Slip Of The Tongue’ is the singers debut spoken word album, receiving five star reviews and praise from the likes of the Telegraph who called it “Witty and deeply felt poetry” and The i Paper said it is “Punchy, moving, humorous”.Imelda recently partnered with Crisis charity, where she donated her poem ‘Home’ to raise awareness for homelessness, ensuring that those who have been temporarily housed during the coronavirus outbreak have a secure and permanent home. It also looks to protect people who are made newly homeless as a result of the pandemic. The partnership was formed in association with Musicians Against Homelessness.‘Slip of the Tongue’ is quintessentially Imelda. Famed for her prowess as a wordsmith, the EP sees her dissect her own experiences with characteristic sincerity. Tackling issues such as obsession, heartbreak, Covid isolation and love, Imelda says, “I constantly write. Writing pads are filled, backs of envelopes, scraps of paper are scribbled on and scattered around me in between books, trinkets and photos. Melodies swirl in my head. Footsteps become the rhythm to a song. But often words don’t feel like they need anything more than to be spoken aloud or read alone. They just feel good as they are. But I still hear music. It evokes such strong emotion. So, I decided to combine my two loves. I think they dance beautifully. I hope you agree.”Imelda has never been afraid to be outspoken and poetry is a natural outlet for this multi-faceted artist. For those who have not experienced the magic of Imelda’s spoken word, ‘Slip of the Tongue’ is an intriguing introduction to her impressive skill as a poetic storyteller. On this daring EP with a sensuous female power at its core, she invites fans old and new on a journey, with her voice as the guide.