Camila Cabello shuts down Shawn Mendes split rumours with gushing post

Camila Cabello has shut down rumours she's split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes by sharing a gushing tribute to her beau.

The Senorita stars haven't been seen together in some time and had been noticeably quiet about one another on social media - sparking speculation they may have called time on their relationship.

However, Camila set the record straight by praising Shawn and his upcoming album Wonder, while making it very clear that she and the 22-year-old are still very much together.

"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," she wrote, while sharing a trailer for the record. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

Shawn responded to the praise with a string of heart emojis.

The Canadian star, who is gearing up to drop Wonder on 4 December, spoke about the record in a statement, in which he told fans: "It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been.

"It's a world and a journey and a dream and an album I've been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much."

Camila is currently in the U.K. filming her lead role in the Cinderella movie musical. Production was shut down earlier this year due to the pandemic and resumed recently.