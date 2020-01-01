NEWS Stevie Nicks sent Lindsey Buckingham a letter after his heart attack Newsdesk Share with :





Stevie Nicks sent a letter to former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham after his heart attack.



The 70-year-old guitarist was fired by the band in 2018, and frontwoman Stevie, 72, has revealed that although she hasn't spoken to Lindsey since then, she did post him a get well note after he underwent open-heart surgery last February.



She wrote: “You better take care of yourself. You better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this."



The 'Go Your Own Way' singer admitted she was "so disappointed" to see Lindsey leave.



She added to the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “I never planned for that to happen. Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart. And I just was so disappointed. I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails.”



Lindsey was ousted from Fleetwood Mac in January 2018 and he later filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract but they later settled the lawsuit.



He said: "We've all signed off on something. I'm happy enough with it. I'm not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I'm trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom."



As it stands, the 'Dreams' hitmakers have no plans to work with Lindsey again.



Asked if he could see a scenario where Lindsey was welcome back into the fold, 73-year-old drummer Mick Fleetwood said earlier this year: "No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature.



"We're very, very committed to [guitarist Neil Finn and Mike Campbell], and that passed away a long time, ago, when Lindsey left.



"And it's not a point of conversation, so I have do say no."



However, Mick insisted the group's remaining members - also including couple Christine and John McVie - would never try to play down the impact Lindsey has had on their "legacy".



He added: "It's a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be.



"A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey.



"The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it."