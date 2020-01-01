NEWS Lewis Capaldi could clinch album of the year for second year running Newsdesk Share with :





As we head into the final quarter of 2020, OfficialCharts.com can reveal that the UK’s biggest song of the year so far is The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, while Lewis Capaldi could be heading for the top album of the year for a second year running with debut record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.



Despite a healthy 30 albums reaching Number 1 in 2020, it’s Lewis Capaldi’s 2019 debut that continues to prove the UK’s favourite album of 2020.



Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent recent topped 1 million chart sales in the UK, including 376,000 from this year. The album, which has logged 10 weeks at Number 1 – including four this year - has yet to exit the Top 10 since its release in May last year.



However, with big Christmas stocking-friendly releases still to come in the final quarter from the likes of Little Mix, Sam Smith, Bruce Springsteen, BTS, Kylie Minogue and more to be announced, the race is by no means over yet and everything still to play for before the year is out.



Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ second studio album Fine Line – released December 2019 - is currently the UK’s second-biggest album of the year, with 219,000 chart sales (281,000 in total). The record climbs two places up the year-to-date list since the last quarter, boosted by the success of Top 5 summer smash Watermelon Sugar.



The UK’s biggest album released this year is Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia (195k), in fourth place. Dua’s second album, which was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, logged four weeks at Number 1 across April and May.



The UK’s biggest debut album of 2020 so far is the current Official Albums Chart Number 1 - Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon by late US rapper Pop Smoke (120k), ranking 13th on the year-to-date chart.



Other big chart-topping albums released this year on the list include Lady Gaga’s Chromatica (14), Taylor Swift’s Folklore (16), J Hus’ Big Conspiracy (17), The Weeknd’s After Hours (19), posthumous Juice Wrld album Legends Never Die (26), and BTS’ Map Of The Soul – 7 (32).



Several popular greatest hits albums also feature in the year-to-date rundown, led by Elton John’s Diamonds at Number 8, while Queen’s Greatest Hits (9) and Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop (10) also feature in the Top 10.



1: DIVINELY UNINSPIRED TO A HELLISH EXTENT - LEWIS CAPALDI

2: FINE LINE - HARRY STYLES

3: WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO - BILLIE EILISH

4: FUTURE NOSTALGIA - DUA LIPA

5: HEAVY IS THE HEAD - STORMZY

6: NO 6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT - ED SHEERAN

7: MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY - EMINEM

8: DIAMONDS - ELTON JOHN

9: GREATEST HITS - QUEEN

10: 50 YEARS - DON'T STOP - FLEETWOOD MAC