Usher is a father-of-three

Usher has become a father for the third time.

The Yeah! hitmaker's girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles on 24 September, according to People.com, and Usher took to Instagram to announce the new arrival on Wednesday.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," the proud dad captioned a sweet snap of his daughter clutching his finger.

"Isn't She Lovely by Stevie Wonder on repeat," the R&B superstar added, referring to the soul legend's classic song written to celebrate the birth of his daughter, Aisha Morris, in 1975.

Sovereign, Usher's first child with Jenn, is a half-sister to his sons Naviyd, 11, and 12-year-old Usher V from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher and record executive Jenn have been romantically linked for the past year.

The singer was also previously married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.