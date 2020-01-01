NEWS Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, FKA twigs, Michael Kiwanuka leads UK Music Video Awards nominations Newsdesk Share with :





Music videos by Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, FKA twigs, Michael Kiwanuka and DJ Shadow ft De La Soul have gained the most nominations at this year’s UK Music Video Awards, in the shortlists announced at 7pm last night (September 29th).



With the largest number of categories in the history of the 12 year-old event that celebrates music video creativity and craft in the UK and worldwide over the past year, there are 8 nods for 3 different Dua Lipa videos, 5 nods for 3 videos by The Weeknd, including 3 for the official video for Blinding Lights, 5 nominations for Michael Kiwanuka videos, and 5 nominations for the Sam Pilling-directed video for DJ Shadow’s Rocket Fuel, featuring De La Soul.



FKA twigs’s video for Sad Day, directed by Hiro Murai – the co-creator of TV comedy Atlanta whose previous video was UKMVA Video of the Year Childish Gambino’s This Is America – has 3 nominations. Murai is one of several heavy-hitting directors who are recognised at this year’s UKMVAs, including Henry Scholfield, last year’s Best Director winner, who returns to the category shortlist this year for his work with Dua Lipa and Stormzy, together with US music video veteran Dave Meyers, British team Crowns & Owls, Spanish director Diana Kunst, British duo Zhang & Knight, and Finnish director Anton Tammi.



The UKMVAs also celebrates up and coming filmmaking talent in a range of Best Video - Newcomer categories and in the Best New Director shortlist, which features British directors Brock Neal-Roberts (regular collaborator with rising star Berwyn), Jocelyn Anquetil (Ashnikko, King Krule), KC Locke (Meekz, Mahalia) and Will Hooper (Bree Runway, Declan McKenna), together with French director Arnaud Bresson (Headie One, Flatbush Zombies).



In a year when the production of music videos was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, and then quickly resumed during lockdown in a variety of inventive ways, the UKMVAs have added a special Best Lockdown Video category – which attracted a record number of entries. The shortlist includes Glass Animals Dreamland – with frontman Dave Bayley directed by Colin Read during isolation, Diana Kunst’s sexy Guille Asesino for Spanish artist C Tangana, and Dave Meyers’ video for Anderson .Paak’s timely Lockdown – which also addresses the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.



This year the UKMVAs has also redefined its genre titles in its video categories, creating new honours for Best R&B/Soul Video and Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Video. The British R&B/Soul Video UK shortlist features videos for Jorja Smith, FKA twigs, Olivia Dean, Celeste, Lola Young and Berwyn; in the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap UK shortlist, there are nods for videos for Avelino, JME, Stormzy, Headie One, Octavian and slowthai.



This year’s UK Music Video Awards also recognises work in shortform live video, special video projects and longform music film. The Best Music Film category includes documentaries for Mark Ronson and Miles Davis, a livestream from The Streets, a live re-telling of the Beastie Boys Story, live coverage of Ludovico Einaudi in concert, and the Beyoncé album project, Black Is King.



Since its inception in 2008, the UKMVAs has grown into the leading global awards programme for music video creativity, the most important annual event in the calendar for the world of music video production. The global reach of the competition once again saw entries from over 30 different territories.



Despite the impossibility of staging a ceremony with an audience at London’s Roundhouse this year, the organisers remain committed to celebrating the winners via a virtual ceremony with a live audience, details of which will be announced shortly.



The nominations are:



Best Pop Video – UK

Harry Styles – Adore You

Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart

Ashnikko – Cry

Harry Styles – Falling

Dua Lipa – Physical



Best Dance/Electronic Video – UK

Waze & Odyssey, George Michael, Mary J Blige & Tommy Theo – Always

Prospa – Control The Party

Mura Masa & slowthai – Deal Wiv It

Disclosure – Energy

Disclosure ft Aminé & slowthai – My High

Duke Dumont, Zac Abel – The Power



Best R&B/Soul Video – UK

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

FKA twigs ft Future – Holy Terrain

Olivia Dean – Password Change

Celeste – Stop This Flame

Berwyn – Trap Phone

Lola Young – Woman



Best Rock Video – UK

Sam Fender – Borders

Michael Kiwanuka – Hero

The 1975 – People

Declan McKenna – The Key To Life on Earth

Coldplay – Trouble In Town

IDLES – War



Best Alternative Video – UK

Ghostpoet – Concrete Pony

Thom Yorke - Last I Heard (...He was Circling the Drain)

Låpsley – My Love Was Like The Rain

FKA twigs – Sad Day

Moses Boyd – Stranger Than Fiction

Mura Masa – Teenage Headache Dreams



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK

Stormzy ft Headie One – Audacity

Headie One & Fred Again – Gang

Avelino – Higher Power

JME ft Merky Ace – Live

Octavian – Poison

slowthai – Psycho



Best Pop Video – International

Rosalía – A Palé

Tove Lo ft MC Zaac – Are U Gonna Tell Her?

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Rosalía – Juro Que

BTS – On

Rosalía, Travis Scott – TKN



Best Dance/Electronic Video – International

Flight Facilities – Better Than Ever

Salvatore Ganacci – Boycycle

Piero Pirupa – Braindead (Heroin Kills)

Bronson – Keep Moving

Chris Liebing & Charlotte De Witte – Liquid Slow

Brodinski ft ZelooperZ – Master Section



Best R&/Soul Video – International

Tiwa Savage – 49-99

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – Already

Yseult – Corps

070 Shake – Nice To Have

Gregory Porter – Revival

Marvin Gaye – What's Going On



Best Rock Video – International

Håkan Hellström – Alla Drömmar Är Uppfyllda

The Strokes – Bad Decisions

Broken Bells – Good Luck

Joywave – Obsession

The Strokes – Ode To The Mets

Leonard Cohen – The Hills



Best Alternative Video – International

Agoria – Call of the Wild

Moses Sumney – Cut Me

Meryem Aboulouafa – Deeply

Ferran Palau – Flora & Caic

Woodkid – Goliath

Sheenah Ko – Wrap Me Up



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International

Flatbush Zombies – After Life

A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi

Future ft Drake – Life Is Good

Run the Jewels ft Greg Nice & DJ Premier – Ooh La La

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

Tommy Cash – Sdubid



Best Pop Video – Newcomer

Babeheaven – Cassette Beat

Ashnikko – Drunk With My Friends

Nick Wilson – Enough to Know You

Vagabon – In a Bind

filous – Monday

Raine Allen-Miller – Wank Wiggle



Best Dance/Electronic Video – Newcomer

Leifur James – AAID

Samaran – Allo

Raven – Cass & Lex

Akwasi – Extase

Saavan – In My Head

Mild Minds ft Boats – Walls



Best R&B/Soul Video – Newcomer

Jeshi ft Celeste – 30,000 Feet

Arlo Parks – Black Dog

Black Square ft Laville – Coral Blues

Fredwave – Dust

Ni Houstonn ft Darius Raheem – Gemini

Greentea Peng – Mr Sun (miss da sun)



Best Rock Video – Newcomer

The Academic – Acting My Age

Sports Team – Camel Crew

Beabadobee – I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus

Dream Wife – So When You Gonna...

Kid Kapichi – Thugs

Willie J Healey – True Stereo



Best Alternative Video – Newcomer

María José Llergo – A Través De Ti

Alaskan Tapes – And, We Disappear

Midnight Tracks – Anymore

L'Homme Statue – Braços/Vela

LL Burns – Get Me Back In The Game

Zebra Katz – Moor



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer

Louis Culture – Being Me

Spxxn P – Complicació

KAM-BU ft Lord Apex – Different

Meekz – Like Me

Flohio – WAY2

Jurdan Bryant – Words For Thomas



Best Production Design in a Video

Michael Kiwanuka – Hero

Dua Lipa – Physical

Eden – Projector

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

Tommy Cash – Sdubid

Aigel – You're Born



Best Styling in a Video

Tiwa Savage – 49-99

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – Already

Raleigh Ritchie – Aristocrats

Yves Tumor – Gospel For A New Century

Michael Kiwanuka – Hero

Dua Lipa – Physical



Best Choreography in a Video

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – Already

Waze & Odyssey, George Michael, Mary J Blige & Tommy Theo – Always

Tove Lo ft MC Zaac – Are U Gonna Tell Her?

Christine and the Queens – La Vita Nuova

Jessie Ware – Step Into My Life

Sheenah Ko – Wrap Me Up



Best Cinematography in a Video

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Ferran Palau – Flora & Caic

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

FKA twigs – Sad Day

IDLES – War

Aigel – You're Born



Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with CHEAT

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart

Woodkid – Goliath

Michael Kiwanuka – Hero

Eden – Projector

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel



Best Editing in a Video

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Raven – Cass & Lex

Disclosure ft Aminé & slowthai – My High

Dua Lipa – Physical

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

IDLES – War



Best Visual Effects in a Video

Flatbush Zombies – After Life

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Woodkid – Goliath

Bronson – Keep Moving

FKA twigs – Sad Day



Best Animation in a Video

Jorja Smith – Come Over

Coldplay – Daddy

Ghetts ft Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly – Mozambique

Moby – My Only Love

Max Cooper – Repetition

Yusuf/Cat Stevens – Where Do The Children Play?



Best Live Video

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Live)

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now (Live In LA, 2019)

The Weeknd – Heartless (Live)

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes – Lift Off

Michael Kiwanuka – Live At The Mildmay Club

Charlie Winston – Lost in the Memory



Best Lockdown Video

Glass Animals – Dreamland

Gracey ft Ruel – Empty Love

C Tangana – Guille Asesino

Bronson – Keep Moving

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

LYR ft Florence Pugh, Melt Yourself Down – Lockdown (in aid of Refuge)



Best Special Video Project

J Views ft Instagram – Featuring

MASN – How To Kill a Rockstar

Christine and the Queens – La Vita Nuova

Nightmares On Wax – Smoker's Delight

Riz Ahmed – The Long Goodbye

FKJ – They Saw The Sun First



Best Music Film

Ludovico Einaudi – Apple Music Live from the Steve Jobs Theatre

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Miles Davis – Birth Of The Cool

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Mark Ronson – From The Heart

The Streets – None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This LIVE Alive (Livestream)



Best Director

Anton Tammi

Crowns & Owls

Dave Meyers

Diana Kunst

Henry Scholfield

Zhang & Knight



Best New Director

Arnaud Bresson

Brock Neal-Roberts

Douglas Bernardt

Jocelyn Anquetil

KC Locke

Will Hooper



Best Producer in association with WPA

Daniella Manca

Horace de Gunzbourg

Kareem Adeshina

Karen Saurí

Luke Tierney

Mayling Wong



Best Commissioner

Caroline Clayton

Kat Cattaneo

Nicola Sheppard

Sam Seager

Scott Wright

Semera Khan



Best Agent

Andy Roberts

Barnaby Laws

Claire Stubbs

Joceline Gabriel

Lee Fairweather

Sam Davey



Best Production Company

Blink

CANADA

COMPULSORY

Division

FRIEND

Somesuch



Best Post Production Company

Black Kite Studios

CHEAT

Electric Theatre Collective

Ingenuity Studios

tenthree

The Mill