Robbie Williams ghosted wife Ayda Field when they first met

Robbie Williams' relationship with wife Ayda Field got off to a rocky start after the pop star ghosted the actress.

The couple began dating in 2006 before marrying at Robbie's Beverly Hills, California home in August 2010. But Ayda told the Made By Mammas podcast that, after she first met the Angels singer, she "never f***ing heard from him".

"Finally he suggested lunch one day, and I said, 'Okay, let's meet for lunch.' And then that day I never f***ing heard from him! And I was like, 'Oh you b***ard!'," she recalled.

Fortunately, Ayda eventually connected with Robbie and their meeting went ahead, with the former The X Factor U.K. judge describing their first date as "the most bizarre, rock star, pop star, crazy date".

"We finally end up making a plan... And at the end of it, I was totally smitten," she gushed, adding: "I was super impressed by the tattoos because I had never dated a guy with tattoos".

She reflected: "There was something really divine that happened, where all of the sudden the universe opened up and I totally and completely understood who this man was and he totally and completely understood who I was."

Ayda mused: "It was an electric moment. I felt like I'd known him my whole life."

Robbie and Ayda are now parents to four kids - Theodora, eight, Charlton, five, Colette, two, and seven-month-old Beau.