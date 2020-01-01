Beyonce sends flowers to cancer-stricken fan

Beyonce has brightened up a sick fan's weekend by sending her flowers.

Lyric Chanel, who is fighting brain cancer and Anaplastic Ependymoma took to Instagram on Sunday to share an image of an arrangement of white flowers gifted to her by the superstar.

"When the Queen Bey sends you flowers," the caption read.

It went on: "Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shocked to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you."

The gift came with a note from the Crazy in Love hitmaker, quoting lyrics from her hit Love On Top.

"Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you're near," Beyonce wrote.

"I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me," the singer shared.

She then hinted that she would love to connect with Lyric, adding: "I can't wait to meet you one day and I'm so happy you're home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B."

News of Beyonce's gift comes days after Lyric was filmed performing along to the tune.