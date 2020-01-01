NEWS Rihanna hits back at 'ignorant' commenter after posting sultry sunscreen photo Newsdesk Share with :





Rihanna has hit back at a social media user who left an "ignorant" comment on a lingerie photo she used to promote sunscreen.



The Umbrella hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sultry shot of herself posing in a lace bra with lotion under her eyes, while promoting her newly-launched Fenty skincare products.



"Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!" the singer and fashionista captioned the shot.



The shot prompted one user of the photo-sharing site to quip: "It's winter now," suggesting sunscreen doesn't need to be worn in colder weather.



Rihanna was quick to clap back and correct the commenter: "It's the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue (sic)."



Rihanna has previously admitted she didn't always understand the importance of wearing sunscreen.



During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in July, the Barbadian singer explained: "Whether it's hot or a grey, winter cold day, those UV rays are always out. I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that Black people don't need it."



She added: "And as a woman of color, I am here to say that's a lie. We need it and we need it every day."



The post came just days after the star took to the site to promote her upcoming Fenty fashion show on Amazon, which is set for 10 October.