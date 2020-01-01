NEWS Max Ehrich: 'Demi Lovato and I haven't officially ended things' Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovatos former fiance Max Ehrich has yet to speak to the singer following her decision to call off their engagement.



The former The Young and the Restless star proposed to Lovato in July, just four months after they started dating, but reports surfaced last week indicating the romance was over.



Max then took to his Instagram page claiming that he had found out about "the status of (his) relationship through a tabloid", and further elaborated on his claim in a post on his Instagram Stories.



"Please stop trying to 'Thank you, next' me," he began - seemingly referencing Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's split in 2018 and her subsequent song about their breakup.



"For I'm just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me."



As for where he and Demi currently stand, Max continued: "To this moment... we haven't spoken over the phone... we haven't even officially ended anything to each ohter (sic), literally.



"I'm here in real time with y'all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe."



Demi has yet to respond to Max's claims.