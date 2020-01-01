NEWS Tory Lanez told Megan Thee Stallion to 'dance' before shooting Newsdesk Share with :





Rapper Tory Lanez allegedly taunted Megan Thee Stallion by demanding she "dance" before he reportedly began shooting at her feet.



The rapper needed surgery for gunshot wounds sustained back in July, when the pair clashed following a night out at a Hollywood Hills party, and Megan subsequently confirmed Lanez was the man who fired at her after she and her friend Kelsey Nicole climbed out of the car they had all been travelling in.



Lanez has since denied the accusations on his new album, Daystar, suggesting Megan made up the claims out of jealousy, but now a source has told Complex.com the Canadian sneered at the hip-hop sensation as he allegedly pulled the trigger.



"When she gets out of the car and says, 'I'm just going to walk home,' he pulls out a gun and says, 'Dance, b**ch,' and he starts shooting her," said the insider, revealing Lanez even attempted to buy Megan's silence after the incident.



"As she's going into surgery, this maniac is texting her," the source shared. "He's basically trying to say he'll pay. Her friend is (also) getting calls to receive money. He was trying to keep her quiet."



Others close to the situation have backed up the claims to the New York Post's Page Six, but Lanez's representative insists there is no truth to the latest reports, branding them "completely false, fabricated and insane".



"(Lanez) categorically denies these accusations," the spokesperson added.



The dismissal emerges days after Lanez's publicist also shut down suggestions the Do the Most rapper was behind a "smear campaign" against Megan.



Meanwhile, the Texan native has proved she is unfazed by Lanez's lyrical attacks, posting a photo of herself on Instagram and captioning it, "Nothing REAL can be threatened".



The image was taken from behind and featured Megan showing off her curvy figure in a pair of fitted jeans, which she went on to reveal she had designed with officials at clothing label Fashion Nova.



She added, "Oh yeah and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women (sic). These are the first samples... coming soon".