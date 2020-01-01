NEWS Miley Cyrus and Clean Bandit set for big climbs on this week’s singles chart Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



24kGoldn’s Mood is on course for a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, closely followed by Cardi B’s WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion.



Miley Cyrus’s Midnight Sky is on track to hit a new peak, currently up six places to Number 5 – potentially her sixth Top 5 hit in the UK.



Clean Bandit are also on the climb with their latest track Tick Tock ft. Mabel and 24kGoldn, up five places to Number 8. If it holds on, it will be the group’s tenth UK Top 10 single.



Rising star Tate Mcrae edges closer to her first Top 10 single with You Broke Me, lifting four spots to Number 11. The song took off on TikTok this summer and has been a slow-burner hit on the Official Chart, now in its tenth week climbing up the Top 100.



After climbing to Number 1 on last week’s Official Albums Chart, late rapper Pop Smoke is set to land a fourth Top 20 hit with What Do You Know About Love?, so far up seven places to Number 20.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.