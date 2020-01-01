Ciara: 'Being pregnant during Covid-19 pandemic was an unforgettable experience'

Ciara has opened up on her "memorable" pregnancy and birthing journey with son Win and husband Russell Wilson amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Level Up hitmaker and NFL (National Football League) player Wilson, first announced they were expecting their second child together back in January, and they later welcomed their son in July.

Ciara reported Wilson was a hands-on father to newborn son Win from the very start as he helped doctors deliver the baby.

"I have to say my husband was pretty darn awesome because during all of it, he was like everything in one: he was the cameraman, making sure we had the camera set up right so we could get the (perfect) angle when the baby comes out, and he actually helped to pull Win out towards the end, which was really sweet, so we got some memorable moments," the new mum gushed on U.S. news show Access Hollywood.

In another interview, speaking with Tamron Hall for The Motherhood Juggle Livestream series, Ciara reflected on the circumstances surrounding her third pregnancy, explaining she was "always looking for articles that would talk about infants (during Covid-19) when they’re born".

“When we were learning about COVID... there wasn’t a lot of articles about that," she shared.

"So for me, I was like, I’m going to be one of those moms that are in the experimental phase of it all, too, to see what happens," she mused.

“So it’s definitely been a memorable one, an unforgettable experience," the Body Party hitmaker added.

Ciara and Russell are also parents to daughter Sienna, three, and Ciara shares son Future, Jr., six, with her ex, rapper Future.