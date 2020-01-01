Megan Thee Stallion's attorney accuses Tory Lanez of launching 'smear campaign'

An attorney for Megan Thee Stallion has taken aim at rival rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly launching a "smear campaign" against the Savage hitmaker.

Lanez has been under fire from Megan's fans and famous friends since July, when he was accused of shooting at the hip-hop beauty's feet during a fight following a Hollywood Hills party.

Megan had to undergo surgery to treat her injuries, but in a series of tracks on his new album, Daystar, which was released on Friday, Lanez claims he wasn't the shooter, and suggests she made up the whole controversy out of jealousy.

The feud has since taken another nasty turn as Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, believes members of Lanez's team have been attempting to discredit the 25-year-old in a series of messages sent out to press outlets.

"We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12th," Spiro tells the New York Post's Page Six in a statement. "A smear campaign can't change the truth."

Post reporters were among those to receive the odd emails earlier this month, sent from a number of Gmail accounts, which attempted to defend Lanez by directing readers to a video chat with his bodyguard, Zyir Brown, who insisted the Canadian artist had "never" even screamed at a woman, let alone been physically violent.

Another appeared to have been sent by a promoter for Miami, Florida's LIV Nightclub, claiming Megan's Roc Nation label representatives had "contacted" them to try and get in touch with a man who is suing Lanez over a beat up at the venue last November.

However, Lanez's spokesperson insists the rapper is in no way involved in the suspicious emails, or "otherwise creating a false narrative".