NEWS Katy Perry: 'Being a mum is a full-time job' Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry took to social media to slam the popular misconception that "being a mom isn’t a full time job".



The pop superstar gave birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiance Orlando Bloom, last month - two days before the release of her fifth album Smile.



Almost one month since becoming a mum, Katy took to Twitter on Thursday to discuss heading back to work after welcoming her child into the world.



“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job,” Katy tweeted. "when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ she’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.”



She urged fans to, "call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave," before clarifying: "I love my job.”



The 35-year-old previously shared her thoughts on becoming a mother on Twitter, including one post which simply read: "MOTHERS ARE THE MOST POWERFUL BEINGS ON THE PLANET."



Katy also shared a quote by author Linda Wooten, who penned the book A Mother's Thoughts, in an emotional tweet.



"WOMEN are many different things but one part I am learning about now is being a mother. 'Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed.'” -Linda Wooten," the Roar hitmaker wrote.