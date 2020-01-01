NEWS 24kGoldn claims UK’s Official Number 1 single with Mood Newsdesk Share with :





Rising star 24kGoldn earns his first Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart with Mood ft. Iann Dior.



Having held the runner-up slot for two weeks, the rapper and singer overtakes international chart topper WAP by Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, finishing the week more than 7,000 ahead with 61,000 chart sales, including 7.8 million streams.



Reacting to the news, 24kGoldn tells OfficialCharts.com:



"From the beginning the UK has shown nothing but love and support for what I do and now it’s all adding up, thank you to everyone out there listening and remember, your dreams can become your reality!"



Meanwhile, there are new peaks for Paul Woolford & Diplo’s Looking For Me ft. Kareen Lomax (4), Take You Dancing by Jason Derulo (7). Musical collective Internet Money’s Lemonade ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav rises eight places to Number 8, becoming all the acts’ first Top 10 single.



Justin Bieber claims the highest new entry of the week with Holy ft. Chance The Rapper. The gospel-tinged track enters at Number 10 to become Justin’s 21st Top 10 single, and Chance’s fifth.



Sigala & James Arthur prove they’ve got a lasting hit as Lasting Lover leaps ten places to Number 17, producer Sigala’s 10th Top 20 hit and James Arthur’s ninth.



Sam Smith debuts at 22 with Diamonds, their 19th Top 40 single, and 5AM by M Huncho ft. Nafe Smallz enters at Number 25.



Finally, Come Over by Rudimental ft. Anne-Marie and Tion Wayne enters the Top 40 for the first time, flying 14 places to Number 32, and Saweetie’s Tap In reaches a new peak at Number 38.