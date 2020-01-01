NEWS Kylie Minogue credits boyfriend for 'holding me in a way that no one else can' Newsdesk Share with :





Kylie Minogue has credited her boyfriend Paul Solomons for "holding me in a way that no one else can", after he nursed her back to health when she fell ill on tour.



The 52-year-old singer had only just started dating Paul, the creative director of Britain's GQ Magazine, when she was forced to cancel a show after becoming unwell with an infection in 2018.



Despite being in the early days of their relationship, Paul had no qualms about stepping in to support Kylie, as she told The Sun newspaper: "He’s been great...? he is great. He got thrown in at the deep end dating me, like, ‘Now I’m going on tour’. He had to come to the rescue a few times on tour when I was really unwell. He’d swoop in and hold me in a way that no one else can."

Kylie added that things are still going really well between her and Paul, with the magazine boss supporting her as she pushes forward in her career and launches her new Disco album in November.



“He cares about my fans, he cares about my world, but mostly he cares about me. It’s so nice to have that one person who’s not involved in your tour, not in that way, and just wants to know that I’m OK," she smiled. "So things are really good and he’s excited about this next phase for me."