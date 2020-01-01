NEWS Lizzo: 'The commercialisation of body positivity isn't always a good thing' Newsdesk Share with :





Lizzo has questioned who the commercialisation of the body positivity movement actually benefits.



The Juice singer is a massive advocate for self-love and body positivity, but in a recent chat with Vogue magazine, she admitted she believes the movement, which calls for the acceptance of all body shapes and sizes, had been partially appropriated.



"It's commercialised. Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about," she explained.



"I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don't like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it."



The Good As Hell hitmaker continued: "Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.



"They need to be benefiting from... the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets - you know, it gets made acceptable."



Lizzo went on to state she wants to "normalise" her body "and not just be like, 'Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.' No, being fat is normal."