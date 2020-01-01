Vin Diesel launches music career with Kygo collaboration

Vin Diesel has swapped the silver screen for the recording booth to launch a music career.

The Fast & Furious actor teamed up with Kygo for the new song Feel Like I Do, which he recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown and premiered on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

“I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set – as you know, that’s not possible – I’ve had another creative outlet… another way to show you or share with you my heart," he explained.

"And to that end, one of the people that first believed in me is Kygo. So I am now going to debut the first song on Kygo‘s label, Feel Like I Do. I hope you like it."

House music producer Kygo has worked with the likes of Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding and, in recent months, has been remixing tracks by veteran acts including Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and Donna Summer.

Vin’s debut single has been described as a tropical electro song, and his deep voice is instantly recognisable on the track.

The 53-year-old says his fans have been waiting a long time for his foray into the music industry.

“For so long, I have been promising to release music,” he wrote on Instagram.