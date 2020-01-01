NEWS Billy Corgan a fan of genre-busting pop stars Halsey and Lady Gaga Newsdesk Share with :





Billy Corgan loves the current "musical world” and has heaped praise on Halsey and Lady Gaga’s experimentation.



The Smashing Pumpkins frontman admitted he's always "dreamed" of a place in time when pop artists are pushing boundaries, like the 'Bad At Love' hitmaker has with her alternative sound and the 'Stupid Love' star did on her country-tinged LP 'Joanne'.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Corgan said: "I think the good news is that we're now in, or we've entered into, the musical world that I dreamed of. Which is that you hear pop artists like Halsey doing almost alternative tracks. You see Gaga doing a country album.



"I mean, artists really should explore the space, and if they're gifted enough, they should be able to pull it off. If they're not, that's okay too."



Ahead of the presidential election on November 3, the 53-year-old rocker admitted now is the time for everyone to come together to build a "perfect world for everybody to achieve their dream".



He added: "So this has been a long, long building narrative. And we have a tremendous opportunity now to come together and sort of build the perfect world, the perfect music world, the perfect artistic world, the perfect world for everybody to achieve their dream.



"Or we can carry on and repeat those history books that I've read too where it ends up with weird, weird stuff happening."