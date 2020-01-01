Demi Lovato breaks silence amid engagement split reports

Demi Lovato appeared to confirm reports she's split from fiance Max Ehrich with her latest posts on Instagram Stories.

Just two months after the former The Young and the Restless star popped the question, reports emerged that the singer and the actor have decided to call off their marriage plans and focus on their careers, after reportedly realising they weren't supposed to be together.

The 28-year-old Confident star posted a selfie video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, minutes before the news broke that she had ended her engagement to Max, and followers were quick to spot the subtle message on her T-shirt.

In the video, Demi is wearing a T-shirt that says "dogs over people" and she zooms in on the words. The next photo she shared on her Stories showed that she was preparing for what appeared to be a photoshoot.

In both posts, Demi is not wearing her engagement ring.

Max proposed to the Cool for the Summer star in July, just four months after they started dating, and Demi took to social media to gush about her then-husband-to-be, claiming he made her want to be "the best version" of herself, and adding, "I knew that I loved you the moment I met you."

The split reports came as a shock to the star's followers, after she recently confessed she would "love to elope" with Max.