Alicia Keys reflects on 'beautiful bond' with husband of 10 years Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys has opened up about her "beautiful bond" with Swizz Beatz as they celebrate 10 years of marriage.

The couple, who share nine-year-old son Egypt and five-year-old son Genesis, have known each other since they were teenagers and wed in 2010.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Alicia, who recently released her new, self-titled album, reflected on their relationship, admitting: "It feels like two years. It goes by so fast...

"We are so connected and we have such a beautiful bond," she explained, adding that she can't believe she still gets to "wake up next to each other like, 'What are you doing here? Whoa, I can't believe I am with you, man!' It feels really really cool."

Music, she adds, is a key part of both of their lives that helps their relationship continue to "grow and evolve". The Girl on Fire singer shared: "What is so amazing is, both my husband and I, we started music so young. We were 14 and 15 years old when we first started everything.

"So it is really incredible to just see him creating this amazing (livestream vocal battle series) Verzuz platform with Timbaland, and for us to just both be at our height and place where we have really continued to grow and evolve."

Alicia added: "It is an honour to do that together and to be able to do that with our first loves. Each of our first loves is music, and to be able to do that continuously and for there to be genuine love and real connection, that's incredible."