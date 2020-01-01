NEWS Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she splits from fiance Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich have reportedly split two months after becoming engaged.



The singer and the actor have decided to call off their marriage plans and focus on their careers, after realising they weren't supposed to be together, according to sources.



One insider told People magazine: "It was a tough decision... They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."



Ehrich proposed to Lovato in July, just four months after they started dating. At the time, Demi took to social media to gush about her then-husband-to-be, claiming he made her want to be "the best version" of herself and adding: "I knew that I loved you the moment I met you".



"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy-like accent," Lovato wrote.



"To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," she declared.



Just weeks ago, the singer marked her six month dating anniversary with Ehrich, writing: "Happy 6 months to my darling... I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich I love you baby."



He responded with: "Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life."