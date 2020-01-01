NEWS Nine Inch Nails launch range of 'Pandemic 2020' merchandise Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Closer' band - currently made up of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - has unveiled the new line of five t-shirt designs "for a very limited time".



Alongside snaps of the designs, the group wrote on Instagram: "Nine Inch Nails presents the 2020 Pandemic Collection, available for a very limited time only.



"This collection of re-takes re-flects our anxiety and anger during this unprecedented time. (sic)

One of the designs features a line from 2018's 'S*** Mirror', and reads: "New world/ New times/ Mutation feels alright".



Another bears the slogan 'Every Day Is Exactly The Same', which is the title of the band's third single off the 'White Teeth' album.



Two of the t-shirts have the US flag on them, with one referencing the burning artwork from 1992 EP 'Broken', as the design reads: "2020 broken".



The other has a line from 2007's 'Capital G', with the words: "Used to stand for something".



The band also dropped another t-shirt - and baseball cap - with a positive message in the form of the title of 'We're In This Together' from 1999's 'The Fragile'.



NIN were due to hit the road this month for the 'Cold And Black And Infinite' tour, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant they had to put plans on hold.



Back in May, Trent said: "I suppose I can let you know we HAD a tour booked this fall that continued and expanded Cold and Black and Infinite.



"@jehnnybeth was coming along with us. We were excited. I'm bumming myself out right now.



"The what-could-have-been dates are below and we had some merch for that tour in production that we're putting in the store (link in bio) with all of NIN's profits going to local food banks in the cities we were going to play."