Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs & Thomas Rhett lead CMT Awards nominations

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and newly-crowned Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Thomas Rhett lead all nominations for next month's CMT Music Awards.
The trio picked up three nods apiece, alongside Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, and Sam Hunt on Wednesday, while there were multiple mentions for Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, and The Chicks.
Voting is now open at CMT.com.
The coveted Video of the Year category currently features 14 nominees, including Ballerini, Combs, Rhett, McBryde, Dan + Shay, and Hunt, and the finalists will be revealed on 12 October. Rhett picked up the Video of the Year prize for Remember You Young at the ACM Awards last week.
The 2020 CMT Music Awards, which were rescheduled from June due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now take place on 21 October.
The full list of nominees is:
Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde, One Night Standards
Blanco Brown, The Git Up
Carrie Underwood, Drinking Alone
Dan + Shay, I Should Probably Go to Bed
Keith Urban, Polaroid
Kelsea Ballerini, Homecoming Queen?
Little Big Town, Sugar Coat
Luke Combs, Beer Never Broke My Heart
Miranda Lambert, Bluebird
Old Dominion, Some People Do
Sam Hunt, Hard to Forget
Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now
The Chicks, Gaslighter
Thomas Rhett, Remember You Young
Female Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde, One Night Standards
Carrie Underwood, Drinking Alone
Gabby Barrett, I Hope
Kelsea Ballerini, Homecoming Queen?
Maren Morris, The Bones
Miranda Lambert, Bluebird
Male Video of the Year
Jason Aldean, Got What I Got
Luke Bryan, One Margarita
Luke Combs, Even Though I'm Leaving
Morgan Wallen, Chasin' You (Dream Video)
Sam Hunt, Hard To Forget
Thomas Rhett, Remember You Young
Group Video of the Year
Lady A, Champagne Night
Little Big Town, Wine, Beer, Whiskey
Midland, Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)
Old Dominion, One Man Band
The Chicks, Gaslighter
The Highwomen, Crowded Table
Duo Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne, All Night (Studio Performance)
Dan + Shay, I Should Probably Go to Bed
Florida Georgia Line, “Blessings
LoCash, One Big Country Song
Maddie & Tae, Die From a Broken Heart
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Blanco Brown, The Git Up
Caylee Hammack, Family Tree
Gabby Barrett, I Hope
Ingrid Andress, More Hearts Than Mine
Riley Green, I Wish Grandpas Never Died
Travis Denning, After a Few
Collaborative Video of the Year
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Nobody But You
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, I Hope You're Happy Now
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours
Kane Brown featuring Nelly, Cool Again
Marshmello and Kane Brown, One Thing Right
Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Beer Can't Fix
CMT Performance of the Year
From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde, One Night Standards
From Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, Brand New Man
From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young, Drowning
From Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, Graveyard
From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt, Fancy
From Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton, Tell Me When It's Over