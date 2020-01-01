Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs & Thomas Rhett lead CMT Awards nominations

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and newly-crowned Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Thomas Rhett lead all nominations for next month's CMT Music Awards.

The trio picked up three nods apiece, alongside Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, and Sam Hunt on Wednesday, while there were multiple mentions for Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, and The Chicks.

Voting is now open at CMT.com.

The coveted Video of the Year category currently features 14 nominees, including Ballerini, Combs, Rhett, McBryde, Dan + Shay, and Hunt, and the finalists will be revealed on 12 October. Rhett picked up the Video of the Year prize for Remember You Young at the ACM Awards last week.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards, which were rescheduled from June due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now take place on 21 October.

The full list of nominees is:

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, One Night Standards

Blanco Brown, The Git Up

Carrie Underwood, Drinking Alone

Dan + Shay, I Should Probably Go to Bed

Keith Urban, Polaroid

Kelsea Ballerini, Homecoming Queen?

Little Big Town, Sugar Coat

Luke Combs, Beer Never Broke My Heart

Miranda Lambert, Bluebird

Old Dominion, Some People Do

Sam Hunt, Hard to Forget

Tanya Tucker, Bring My Flowers Now

The Chicks, Gaslighter

Thomas Rhett, Remember You Young

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, One Night Standards

Carrie Underwood, Drinking Alone

Gabby Barrett, I Hope

Kelsea Ballerini, Homecoming Queen?

Maren Morris, The Bones

Miranda Lambert, Bluebird

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean, Got What I Got

Luke Bryan, One Margarita

Luke Combs, Even Though I'm Leaving

Morgan Wallen, Chasin' You (Dream Video)

Sam Hunt, Hard To Forget

Thomas Rhett, Remember You Young

Group Video of the Year

Lady A, Champagne Night

Little Big Town, Wine, Beer, Whiskey

Midland, Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)

Old Dominion, One Man Band

The Chicks, Gaslighter

The Highwomen, Crowded Table

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, All Night (Studio Performance)

Dan + Shay, I Should Probably Go to Bed

Florida Georgia Line, “Blessings

LoCash, One Big Country Song

Maddie & Tae, Die From a Broken Heart

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown, The Git Up

Caylee Hammack, Family Tree

Gabby Barrett, I Hope

Ingrid Andress, More Hearts Than Mine

Riley Green, I Wish Grandpas Never Died

Travis Denning, After a Few

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Nobody But You

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, I Hope You're Happy Now

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours

Kane Brown featuring Nelly, Cool Again

Marshmello and Kane Brown, One Thing Right

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Beer Can't Fix

CMT Performance of the Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde, One Night Standards

From Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, Brand New Man

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young, Drowning

From Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, Graveyard

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt, Fancy

From Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton, Tell Me When It's Over