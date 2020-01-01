NEWS Dan, Shay and Kelsea Ballerini lead CMT Music Awards nods Newsdesk Share with :





Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs are among the stars who lead the nominations for the CMT Music Awards.



The trio are all up for three prizes apiece at this year's event, including the coveted Video of the Year accolade, for which Ashley McBryde, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett - who are also up for a hat-trick of gongs - are also nominated.



But they are set to face stiff competition from the likes of Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and Tanya Tucker, who are all up for the Video of the Year award.



The Chicks - who are formerly known as Dixie Chicks - also have a nod in the category.



They are up for two accolades, Video of the Year and Group Video Of The Year, both for 'Gaslighter', meaning they have landed their first CMT nods since 2007.



Carrie Underwood has been nominated in the Female Video of the Year category for 'Drinking Alone', and she will go up against the likes of Ashley, Kelsea, Miranda, Maren Morris, and Gabby Barrett.



Over in the Male Video of the Year category, Luke will face off against his namesake Luke Bryan, as well as Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, Sam, and Thomas.



Other nods include Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton's nomination for CMT Performance of the Year for 'Tell Me When It's Over'. They are up against Kelsea and Halsey's 'Graveyard', among others.



Nominations for the show, which is due to take place on October 21st and will be broadcast across six networks, were announced on Instagram Reels - a first for a major US awards show.



CMT Music Awards 2020 nominations:



Video Of The Year

Ashley McBryde - 'One Night Standards'

Blanco Brown - 'The Git Up'

Carrie Underwood - 'Drinking Alone'

Dan + Shay - 'I Should Probably Go To Bed'

Keith Urban - 'Polaroid'

Kelsea Ballerini - 'homecoming queen?'

Little Big Town - 'Sugar Coat'

Luke Combs - 'Beer Never Broke My Heart'

Miranda Lambert - 'Bluebird'

Old Dominion - 'Some People Do

Sam Hunt - 'Hard To Forget'

Tanya Tucker - 'Bring My Flowers Now'

The Chicks -'Gaslighter'

Thomas Rhett - 'Remember You Young'



Female Video Of The Year

Ashley McBryde - 'One Night Standards'

Carrie Underwood - 'Drinking Alone'

Gabby Barrett - 'I Hope'

Kelsea Ballerini - 'homecoming queen?'

Maren Morris - 'The Bones'

Miranda Lambert - 'Bluebird'



Male Video Of The Year

Jason Aldean - 'Got What I Got'

Luke Bryan - 'One Margarita'

Luke Combs - 'Even Though I'm Leaving'

Morgan Wallen - 'Chasin' You (Dream Video)'

Sam Hunt - 'Hard To Forget'

Thomas Rhett - 'Remember You Young'



Group Video Of The Year

Lady A - 'Champagne Night'

Little Big Town - 'Wine, Beer, Whiskey'

Midland - 'Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)'

Old Dominion - 'One Man Band'

The Chicks - 'Gaslighter'

The Highwomen - 'Crowded Table'



Duo Video Of The Year

Brothers Osborne - 'All Night (Studio Performance)'

Dan + Shay - 'I Should Probably Go To Bed'

Florida Georgia Line - 'Blessings'

LOCASH - 'One Big Country Song'

Maddie & Tae - 'Die From A Broken Heart'



Breakthrough Video Of The Year

Blanco Brown - 'The Git Up'

Caylee Hammack - 'Family Tree'

Gabby Barrett - 'I Hope'

Ingrid Andress - 'More Hearts Than Mine'

Riley Green - 'I Wish Grandpas Never Died'

Travis Denning - 'After a Few'



Collaborative Video Of The Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - 'Nobody But You'

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - 'I Hope You're Happy Now'

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - '10,000 Hours'

Kane Brown featuring Nelly - 'Cool Again'

Marshmello and Kane Brown - 'One Thing Right'

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - 'Beer Can't Fix'



CMT Performance Of The Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - 'One Night Standards'

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - 'Brand New Man'

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - 'Drowning'

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - 'Graveyard'

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - 'Fancy'

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - 'Tell Me When It's Over'