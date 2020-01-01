NEWS Gigi Hadid gives birth to baby daughter Newsdesk Share with :





Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a baby girl.



The model's popstar boyfriend broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday, revealing he and Gigi are parents to a daughter.



Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself holding the newborn’s hand, Malik wrote: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try (to) put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

He added: "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."



Gigi confirmed reports she was expecting in April after a family source let the news slip.



"Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Fans thought Hadid had given birth earlier this month when her father, Mohamed, posted a gushing note to his grandchild on Instagram. He later explained the baby hadn't actually been born and then deleted the love letter, which read: "Hello little grandchild, it is me. My heart is happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon. I wish for you a happy time."



The note sweetly concluded: "Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you."