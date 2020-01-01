NEWS Kelly Clarkson and Usher bond over 'difficult, complicated' divorce experiences Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Clarkson and Usher shared their divorce experiences during a wide-ranging chat on on her talk show earlier this week.



Usher, 41, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new single Bad Habits, and pointed to past relationship issues that once weighed him down.



“We all have those bad habits that stop us from moving forward in life,” he explained. “And not until, actually, we address them, do we begin to get over them, or maybe acknowledge that maybe some of the trauma and drama that you’re dealing with in your life comes as a result of you keeping it.”



He went on to tell Kelly, 38, the track “really talks about” and “addresses” his two divorces, in addition to topics that have become all too real amid the coronavirus pandemic.



“Being able to have that very difficult topic and conversation that I’m pretty sure people all over the world are now having (is good),” Usher said. “To deal with their significant others and have these very complicated conversations at home (is tough).”



Kelly noted that tensions mounted because couples are "around each other a lot," and Usher concluded that it’s good to be self-reflective, explaining: “At this point I think it’s important for us to learn how to be honest with ourselves.



“Eventually you get tired. The water gets really cold. Eventually, you have to restart, let it out and restart it."



Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, 43, in June, after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share daughter River, six, and son Remington, four.



Meanwhile, Usher split from Grace Miguel in 2018 after two years of marriage. He was previously married to Tameka Foster, with whom he shares two sons, Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11.