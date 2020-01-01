Beloved French singer Juliette Greco dead

French singer Juliette Greco has died, aged 93.

Born in 1927, Greco was imprisoned by the Nazis during World War Two before becoming a staple in the Paris cellar clubs and cafe scene and the muse of philosophers and writers like Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus.

She also enjoyed success on the big screen, working with Jean Cocteau and Orson Welles, and became a massive star in France thanks to her hit 1960s TV mini-series Belphegor.

Greco performed with greats like Jacques Brel, Serge Gainsbourg, and Georges Brassens and her rendition of Sous le Ciel de Paris (Under Paris Skies) remains one of the classic French ballads.

She also recorded albums in German and once performed in front of 60,000 people in Berlin.

Her six-decade career in showbusiness ended in 2016 when she opted to stop touring.

Greco's personal life was colourful - she was married three times but had a lengthy affair with jazz legend Miles Davis. Laurence-Marie, Greco's daughter from her first marriage, passed away in 2016.