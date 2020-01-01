John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rely on couples therapy to strengthen marriage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared that they rely on couples therapy to strengthen their relationship as they await the arrival of their third child.

The singer revealed he and Chrissy look to outside support when it comes to ensuring they are meeting each other's needs.

"It sounds obvious but being with someone you really care about, respect and enjoy being around, I think that's the crucial foundation," Legend told Cosmopolitan UK.

"Then communicating, being considerate, listening to your partner and making sure their needs are met," he went on.

Revealing: "We go to therapy sometimes," Legend added: "I think every couple, who has been together for a long time could use time to talk with a third party to help with whatever concerns they have."

The All of Me hitmaker, who shares kids Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Teigen, said the pair have also learned to dismiss minor arguments, especially at a time when they spend considerable time together indoors.

"There's always a moment when you'll annoy your partner or do something inconsiderate," he contemplated, admitting: "Usually my fault. We don't have big knock-downs. We really have a great life together and I'm so happy with what we've built."

Legend said he cherishes his relationship with all its ups and downs.

"Any of the differences we have or arguments are just so minor and minuscule compared to all the great times we've had together," he enthused.