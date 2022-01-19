Elton John pushes back U.S. farewell tour

Elton John has postponed the U.S. leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour until 2022.

The Rocket Man hitmaker has been forced to put his final world tour on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and recently announced the European leg of the trek, including homecoming gigs in the U.K., would not take place until September next year.

The delay means he has been forced to rejig his touring plans, and the rocker announced on Wednesday that the U.S. leg will not kick off until 19 January 2022.

Announcing the new itinerary, Elton said in a video message posted on Instagram: "I've been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the Covid pandemic. But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

"While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022."

The new dates mean the star won't visit New Zealand until 2023, and he also plans to conclude his trek with stadium performances around the world.

Reassuring fans he'll be fighting fit for the gigs, the 73-year-old said: "Don't worry about me. I'm using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I'm raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support."