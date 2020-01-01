NEWS Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album a late contender for this week’s Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album has appeared as a late contender for this week’s Number 1 album.



The late US rapper’s album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was at Number 6 in Monday’s Official Albums Chart Update but has jumped to Number 3 in today’s sales flash (Sept. 23) as it continues to perform well on streaming.



Ava Max’s debut album Heaven & Hell is currently holding at Number 1, and Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets are at 2 with Live At The Roundhouse, though just 849 chart sales are separating the Top 3 with two more days to go.



Shoot For The Stars debuted at Number 2 in July and has been a mainstay in the Top 10 ever since; 10 of its 11 weeks in the chart have been in the Top 5, three of which were in the runner-up slot.



The cut-off point for sales and streams to count toward this week’s chart is 23.59pm Thursday. Final placings are revealed on Friday (Sept. 25) with the Top 5 albums announced on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills from 4pm.