Amanda Palmer launching new creativity podcast

Amanda Palmer is launching a new podcast in which she interviews some of her idols about their creative impulses.

In the podcast, called The Art of Asking Everything, the Former Dresden Dolls rocker will quiz the likes of KT Tunstall, Tim Minchin, Lenny Henry, sex advice expert Dan Savage, and Pussy Riot's Nadezhda Tolokonnikova.

Palmer is releasing the podcast via her Patreon fundraising page, writing on its blog that she has already conducted 20 interviews for the show, and will release one each week, starting with a chat with author Elizabeth Lesser next Tuesday.

In a statement to Music Week, Palmer explained why she decided to do the podcast, saying: "One day in my early forties I looked around and realized that I occupied a very strange social space: I was good friends with both doctors and porn activists, climate scientists and avant-garde writers and musicians."

Once she began recording these conversations, Palmer said she realised that: "I'd accidentally created what I've always yearned for: an excuse to randomly call up really creative and compassionate people, dispense with the superficial chat, and get to the core heart-to-heart discussion about what's important in this life."

The Art of Asking Everything will be available on all podcast platforms and to her 15,000 Patreon subscribers, who receive access to exclusive content.